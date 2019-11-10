BBBS Curl for Kids’ Sake returns Nov. 16, 17

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters (BBBS) have called on the community once again to take part in the annual Edward Jones Curl For Kids Sake on Nov. 16 and 17 at the Grimsby Curling Club on 277 Kerman Ave. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the event and to celebrate this, the organization set their sights on raising $30,000.

Curl for Kids has already proven to be popular. BBBS special events coordinator Mary Champ said the even was “very close to a sell out” at the time of publication.

“We almost sold out before we opened, in fact,” said Champ.

The minimum entry fee for teams remains the same at $400.

In addition to registrants, Champ said BBS is looking for community sponsors to help them reach the event’s goal for this year. She explained that sponsorship come in three levels: $300, $500 and $1000.

“It will be sponsorship that puts us over the top,” Champ said. “Anybody who’s looking to support a community charity would be perfect.”

All money raised will go towards BBBS mentorship programs. This includes the one-on-one mentorships the organization is named for, but also the in-school and group mentoring programs they provide in West Niagara.

Registered teams must raise $100 through pledges. They can collect pledges online through bbbsmentors.ca/curlforkidssake/, or collect them in person by downloading a pledge sheet from that same website. There will be guaranteed special team prizes at $800 pledge level and $1200 pledge level.

There will also be a kinsmen toonie auction and a prize for the best-dressed team.

To register as a sponsor, call Mary Champ 905-945-9353 or email her at mary.champ@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca. For more info on the Edward Jones Curl for Kids Sake, visit www.bbbsmentors.ca/curlforkidssake/