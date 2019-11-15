Plans take shape for Christmas in Grimsby

What could be better than a busy Friday downtown full of Christmas activity and fun?

How about four busy Fridays?

Grimsby’s Downtown Improvement Area Board is trying something new this year in planning four consecutive Fridays of activities in the downtown – starting Nov. 29 – anchored by its major annual shopping event on Friday, Dec. 6.

“There is a little something for everyone each night to help visitors to downtown enjoy the season a little more,” said DIA president Mike Williscraft.

Dec. 6, the night before Grimsby Santa Claus Parade, the DIA will kick off that festive weekend with everything from horse and wagon rides to photos with Santa, live entertainment on Main Street and much more.

A series of activities such as strolling carol singing by Grimsby Seniors Choir, lots of in-store specials, free hot chocolate, goodie bags for kids and free cookies will be part of each of the four Fridays.

The horse and wagon rides will be donation only with proceeds to FORT. Photos with Santa will be donation only with proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Participating stores will be open extended hours each night and participating restaurants will offer Festive Fridays food and drink specials. We’re looking forward to it,” said Williscraft.