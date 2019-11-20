Candlelight tours at manor

Now that snow has arrived in Grimsby, things are starting to swing into the Christmas spirit at Nelles Manor.

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Candlelight Christmas Tours, which will be an enchanting evening at the manor museum on Friday, Nov. 29.

Tours of the 230-year-old Nelles Manor will be conducted by the soft glow of candlelight. The open house- style event will run from 7-9 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 per person and include local wine, hors d’oeuvres, live harp music and Christmas carol singing.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. Call 289-235-7755 for more information or check out: nellesmanor.ca