Take a trip to the North Pole without leaving Beamsville.

From 12- 4 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 23, help Santa’s elves make crafts, roast s’mores and even take a ride on the Polar Express during the Santa’s Workshop event.

Participants can make a craft for $4 or three crafts for $10.

Register for both either online by visiting lincoln.ca or in person at the Fleming Centre. The event will be held at the Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre, 4996 Beam St, Beamsville.