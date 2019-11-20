St. Helen hosting bazaar Saturday

A huge selection of unique crafts, gift ideas and Santa Claus himself will light up the St. Helen Church Christmas bazaar, Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors both new and many annual favourites will fill the Great Hall with unique crafts, stained glass, stocking stuffers, decorations, teachers’ gifts, one of a kind artisan works, natural cleaning products, novelty and home decor, jewellery, knitted and crocheted items.

There will also be a selection of plants, a bake sale and penny raffle. Santa will be there for photos with the kids and a bbq brunch for the holiday crowd.

St. Helen Church Great Hall, 4106 Mountain St., Beamsville.