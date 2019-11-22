NewsNow E-Edition November 21 2019

GBF, firefighters team up for Hamper Program

GBF and Grimsby Firefighters
(L-R) Steve Allingham, firefighter; Dean Foster, GBF; Ashley Marr, GBF; Bruce Bond, GBF; Jim Bergshoeff, firefighter; Jeff Dancer, firefighter; and Chris Decker, firefighter pose with Christmas hamper donation bags. Marks – Photo

The Grimsby Firefighters Association is once again lending a hand to help GBF with its Christmas Hamper program.

The firefighters will be at the front of the Grimsby Christmas parade on Dec. 7 collecting bags filled with donations for GBF.

These donated items will be sorted out into hampers that will be given to households struggling with the added costs of Christmas in Grimsby.

The community service group asks that people donate items of basic necessity such as bed sheets, bath towels, winter wear and so on.

They also ask that people donate “gift items” appropriate for various age groups. This would include age-appropriate toys for children, sports and personal hygiene items for teens, as well as gift card for adults and seniors.

For more information including eligibility to register for the Christmas Hamper program, please contact Ashley Marr at GBF by calling 905-309-5664 ext. 22.

