Edward Jones Curl for Kids 30th annual huge success

By Joanne McDonald

The 30th annual Edward Jones Curl for Kids Sake event was a huge success, raising funds to support Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) North & West Niagara and their work to enable life-changing mentoring relationships for young people in the community.

“Edward Jones has been the title sponsor for the past seven years. Since then, the bonspiel has taken on new life and the proceeds to BBBS have nearly doubled,” BBBS special events coordinator Mary Champ said Sunday at the Grimsby Curling Club.

“It all comes down to Marc Seguin and his tireless work to get the event sold out,” Champ said.

Marking the 30th year for Curl for Kids, this year’s goal was set at $30,000. The final tally was not in by Tuesday, but Champ said the weekend was a tremendous success.

“The branch in Grimsby has always been supportive of BBBS. I am passionate about how much the organization does for kids in the community,” said title sponsor, Marc Seguin, financial advisor, Edward Jones.

“It was lots of fun. We had a very successful weekend and are fortunate to have the Grimsby Curling Club offer us their facility. They are a great partner,” Seguin said.

Champ praised the work of community members to support the event. “Saturday, Brian Teichgraf from Durward Jones Barkwell (DJB) Chartered Professional Accountants, brought in eight teams. Twenty-nine of the 32 were in red flannel and three were dressed as cows. Brian represents and shows us the true spirit of community engagement,” Champ said.

“For the past 30 years the Grimsby Curling Club has given us the facility to curl at no cost and that has allowed us to raise almost $600,000.”

That translates into 600 kids in the community matched with a mentor. Currently BBBS supports 1,000 youth with 200 on a wait list to be mentored.

“We always need volunteers.” The newest and fastest growing program is the in-school mentoring with volunteers dedicating one hour of time each week during the school year to help.

The In-School Mentoring program provides elementary students who could benefit from extra emotional, social or academic support, with a caring adult mentor. The goal is for students to become engaged, connected and confident members of their school and community.

The program requires a weekly visit of one hour for the duration of the school year. Mentors are matched with a student in grades 1-8 based on common interests and location. The match takes place on school property during the school day and lasts until the end of the school year. The result is a life-changing experience for both the volunteer mentor and child.

For more information visit bbbsmentors.ca