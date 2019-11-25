First-ever Facer Christmas Market looking for vendors

The Facer District Merchants and Residents Association is seeking vendors for its first-ever Facer Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3-8 p.m.

The Facer Christmas Market will include an outdoor handmade market highlighting local crafters and artisans and their one-of-a-kind products. The free event will also feature a candlelight stroll along Facer Street and choirs from the community singing hymns and Christmas carols. A tree lighting ceremony happens at 5 p.m. in front of the Canadian Polish Society to ring in the holiday season.

Local merchants, including St. Joseph Bakery, the Italian Café, Your Deli, the Canadian Polish Society, Aqua Fresca, Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church and the Niagara Dream Centre will be open and serving hot meals and holiday treats.

Activities are planned for all ages, including free photos with Santa and a kids’ zone at the Niagara Dream Centre with face painting and much more.

Visitors can also bring a new toy to donate to the Facer Toy Drive benefitting local families in need this holiday season.

The Facer Christmas Market is a fundraising initiative of the Facer District Merchants and Residents Association to beautify the Facer District and celebrate the neighbourhood’s residents.

Those interested in becoming an event vendor can contact Brody Longmuir at president@facerdistrict.com for more details.