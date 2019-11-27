Calling all volunteers for Christmas Hampers

GBF has put out a call for anyone willing to help prepare this year’s Christmas hampers to help those struggling in the community.

Volunteers can help out by coming to Trinity United Church in Grimsby to sort donations on Thursday, Dec. 12 and pack hampers on Friday, Dec. 13 with delivery of hampers on Saturday, Dec. 14.

No pre-registration is required, volunteers can just show up. Students who volunteer can speak to a GBF staff member to receive a form for community hours.

“We really require and appreciate volunteers from the community,” said GBF food bank manager Ashley Marr.

“It really helps the individuals and families in our community who need it.”

She said members of the community can also help out by donating food and “basic necessity” gifts, especially for teens and seniors.

Donations must be in no later than Fri. Dec. 6.

GBF will be serving around 275 households with this year’s hampers.

For more information or inquiries about eligibility to register for a Christmas hamper, call Ashley Marr at 905-309-5664 ext. 22.