The Rotary Club of Grimsby launched its annual Fantasy of Trees Friday night.

Until Dec. 8, the Grimsby Museum will host unique christmas trees decorated and donated by community sponsers.

Visitors can buy tickets for a chance to win trees, wreaths and a host of other prizes. Money raised will go to support local charities.

The museum is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Sundays; and 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday. The museum is closed on Mondays.