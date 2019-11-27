West Niagara fire departments join to fight WL barn blaze

By Tristan Marks

West Lincoln Firefighters were able to limit damage but could not save part of a barn during a blaze which broke out Wed. Nov. 20

afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a fire on South Grimsby Road 14 near Fulton – with support from Grimsby and Lincoln.

The call came in about 1 p.m. for a fire which broke out in an older section of a barn used for livestock on Vellhaven Farms.

West Lincoln deputy fire chief Tim Hofsink said the firefighting effort was successful in preventing the fire from spreading from its initial starting point.

“Our firefighters did a good job containing the fire to the older section of the barn,” he said.

The part of the barn that burned down was of an older, wooden construction. The rest of it was a newer expansion using “lightweight materials”, Hofsink explained.

There were no injuries or causalities, however two goats died in the fire.

Hofsink said the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

“Due to the damage to the building the likelihood of pinning it to any one cause is unlikely,” he said.

Hofsink noted that the section of the building where the fire occurred was used for mixing feed from adjacent grain silos for the livestock.

The fire department was unable to confirm if the property was insured. Damage was estimated at $750,000.