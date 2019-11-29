Grimsby Museum to open 80s/90s exhibit

To celebrate the coming of a new decade, the Grimsby Museum will host a ‘Grimsby in the 80s and 90s exhibit in January 2020.

This exhibit will feature information on some people, places and events from Grimsby’s past relating to these two decades.

It will also highlight interesting items from the 80s and 90s in general such as fashion, technology, pop culture, popular toys and décor.

The museum has asked the community for their help with collecting any memorabilia relating to these decades in general, along with any stories and memories from this time period in Grimsby.

Some examples of items the museum would like to borrow:

• Photos that show off fashion, businesses or Grimsby in the 80s/90s.

• Examples of toys or technology from this time period. Examples include VCRs, video games, cabbage patch dolls, etc.

• Old magazines, newspapers, posters, books, etc.

These items will be loaned to the museum temporarily and will be returned in Spring 2020 when the exhibit closes.