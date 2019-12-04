Calling all angels

Everytime a bell rings an angel gets its wings.

The Grimsby Benevolent Fund (GBF) and Giant Tiger Grimsby have teamed up in hopes getting a lot of bells rung with the return of the annual angel tree, which will be running until Dec. 6.

Customers will find a Christmas tree standing near the rear of the store. Hanging on the tree are angel tags, each containing a wishlist for one of the families registered for GBF’s hamper program this year.

Generous angels can help out by fulfilling one or more wishlists and donating the purchased gifts to GBF.

Giant Tiger has also opened up another ‘round the dollar’ campaign. Customers can choose to round up their bills to the nearest dollar or more, and the store will donate that remainder to GBF.