NewsNow E-Edition November 28 2019

Celebration of Lights kicks off in Grimsby

  • Posted: December 4th 2019
  • Category: Events
Judges of the Celebration of Lights.
On hand for the Grimsby Celebration of Lights kick off were (L to R) Melanie Gushie, Canadian Tire; Todd Fryer, Century 21, Coun. Dave Kadwell; Mike Bell, RONA, and Sue Harris, RONA.

Shed some light on a Grimsby resident’s Christmas light display by nominating them for this year’s Christmas Celebration of Lights. The Town of Grimsby will accept nominations for amazing light until Dec. 12.

Judges will examine and select their top three best homes between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. These winners will be notified on Dec. 16 of their victory and each will receive an $100 gift card prize for one of the event’s three sponsors: Canadian Tire, Century 21 or Rona.

To enter a nomination visit grimsby.ca and fill out the digital form.

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details