Celebration of Lights kicks off in Grimsby

Shed some light on a Grimsby resident’s Christmas light display by nominating them for this year’s Christmas Celebration of Lights. The Town of Grimsby will accept nominations for amazing light until Dec. 12.

Judges will examine and select their top three best homes between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. These winners will be notified on Dec. 16 of their victory and each will receive an $100 gift card prize for one of the event’s three sponsors: Canadian Tire, Century 21 or Rona.

To enter a nomination visit grimsby.ca and fill out the digital form.