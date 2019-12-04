One down, Grimsby to go

The man in red has had a very busy schedule so far this holiday season and this weekend is no different.

Not only will Santa be downtown Grimsby as part of the DIA’s Festive Fridays but he will rest up and be ready for the 61st annual Grimsby Santa Claus Parade on Saturday.

The event starts at 5:15 p.m. on Livingston Avenue in front of town hall and will proceed into the heart of downtown until making a left down Ontario Street.

Grimsby Firefighter Association members will be out in force to collect food and toy donations along the route. Today’s edition of NewsNow will have come with a special food drive bag to help all bring goods.