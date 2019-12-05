Grimsby considers prohibition on site alterations

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

While ongoing site alteration issues within the Town of Grimsby have proven difficult to resolve, so too has been arriving at a consensus among councillors on a possible solution.

A detailed report came to council Monday calling for a full prohibition of site alterations.

While Coun. Dave Kadwell said he “didn’t want a dictatorship” – with Coun. Dorothy Bothwell and Coun. Lianne Vardy agreeing prohibition goes too far, Coun. Randy Vaine said he is prepared to draw a clear line.

“I disagree. A lot of people in this town have alternative motives. Developers do what they want and say, ‘catch us if you can’. I say we adopt this now, and revisit some of the points Dorothy has made,” said Vaine speaking in favour of prohibition.

On that measure, Mayor Jeff Jordan noted there are exceptions for agriculture uses.

Bothwell said Grimsby should take a page from the Twp. of West Lincoln’s playbook.

“West Lincoln is a model for the province. Their bylaw is similar to our original bylaw. We have good bones for our bylaw and I am hoping we can take ours, look for our gaps and strengthen our policy,” said Bothwell.

Key to any bylaw is follow-up and enforcement, council was told.

It was noted the previous council implemented a permit system as a control measure. The Town has approved three permits generating $2,100, while the cost to manage the files is over $21,000 – not including any staff time.

Council voted to extend the current moratorium to March 31, 2020 and refer the site alteration matter back to the CAO for consideration.