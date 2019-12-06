Lincoln considers tourism coordinator hire

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

A new tourism and economic development coordinator is part of Town of Lincoln’s consideration as part of its tourism strategy budgeting.

This item was included as part of a $115,000 budget increase as part of the strategy’s first year. It was included in the draft tourism strategy proposal council received at their General Business & Finance Committee meeting on Monday.

The tourism coordinator would be tasked with working with the Town and its private sector partners to implement different aspects of the final tourism strategy.

The report states the goal is to develop a “town-led” tourism strategy.

The coordinator will take the lead in working with private stakeholders to develop new tourism marketing, community engagement and agreements with neighbouring municipalities.

Lincoln economic development officer Paul Di Ianni stressed that, while taking an active lead, the Town will work in partnership with stakeholders.

“This is not something we want to do in isolation from our public and private partners,” he said.