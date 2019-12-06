Stop by GBF for pre-parade event

Grimsby Benevolent Fund will host a free pre-parade event on-site before Grimsby’s Santa Claus parade this Saturday, Dec. 7.

GBF will celebrate the community’s holiday spirit and give thanks for support by providing a place for parade-goers to warm up before the festivities begin.

There will be holiday tunes to enjoy along with a warming station hosted by Tim Horton’s featuring their coffee truck giving away free coffee and hot chocolate to parade-goers.

In keeping with the parade theme for this year, there will be a ‘photo booth’ set up where families can take their own photos to commemorate the event. During the parade,

Grimsby firefighters will collect donations. Parade-goers can use special food drive bags which came with this week’s NewsNow in Grimsby to bring their offerings.