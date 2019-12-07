Free dental care to come for low-income seniors

The Province of Ontario has begun funding free, routine dental care for low-income seniors.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff announced that the government is investing $90 million yearly into the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program (OSDCP) at the Lincoln Community Centre on Fri. Nov. 29.

Eligible seniors can apply to the program online at ontario.ca/seniorsdental.

“The program addresses the growing needs of our aging population in Niagara,” said Oosterhoff.

For more information visit niagararegion.ca/living/health_wellness/dental/