Volunteers help on Serve Saturday

Mountainview Christian Reformed Church members got in the giving spirit last month for their Serve Saturday.

About 50 people gathered in the church gymnasium for breakfast before shifting focus to “serve sites” throughout the community, said participant Shawn Heerema.

Those on hand were volunteer veterans to first-timers.

“All ages are here, from the older women to the young kids tagging along with their parents,” said Heerema.

The work done is considerably varied as well.

“There’s people at New Again Construction Essentials for the morning, cleaning the yard. A truck loaded to the brim rolled out. At an older lady’s house, the lawn evidently hasn’t been cut in a long time. The volunteers aimed to fix that and, within an hour, the job is done,” he said, adding the day wrapped with a noon barbecue.