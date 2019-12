Have breakfast with Santa at the Peach King Centre on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The WLMH Auxiliary’s annual event runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be good food, Christmas music, Santa’s Closet and, of course, the jolly elf himself.

Tickets cost is $5 per person or $20 for families up to five and can be bought at Auxiliary office or at the door.

All proceeds raised by the breakfast will go towards supporting the WLMH.