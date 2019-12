Visitors to the Grimsby Santa Claus Parade on Saturdaywould have noticed the Town’s firefighters gathering donation bags for GBF.

These items are for GBF’s Christmas hamper program, but the organization still needs help.

Volunteers can drop in to Trinity United Church at 100 Main S. W., Dec. 12-14 to help out. Sorting takes place Thursday, Dec. 12. Hamper packing will be on Friday, Dec. 13 – both from 6:30-9 p.m. Delivering hampers to recipients on 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.