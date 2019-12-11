The Miracle arrives on King St. Dec. 14

The 15th annual Miracle on King Street arrives this year on Sat. Dec. 14.

Once again the event, hosted by Scott Holmes of Extreme Technology, will be located in the parking lot of Providence Christian Reformed Church on King Street from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

There will be all sorts of outside activities and vendors. These include horse & carriage rides, Christmas train rides, food trucks and much more.

The Lincoln Fire Department will even stop by with a fire truck for kids to see up close from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Some activities will also take place inside of the church, including a drawing contest, face painting and meetings with Santa himself.

There will also be a line up of entertainment acts including chainsaw woodcarving demonstration by Trevor Korneef. The

Ugly Dog Band will return as the headlining act for the event.

Attendance is free and all money will be raised through donation to benefit Community Care of West Niagara.

The uLinc will be offering a free shuttle loop from event parking at BDSS to the church and back.

Since much of the event will take place outdoors, guests are advised to dress for cold weather.