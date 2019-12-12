Lincoln poised to extend cannabis control bylaw

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Lincoln’s Planning & Economic Development committee has put its support behind extending the Town’s interim control bylaw regarding cannabis at its Monday meeting.

If passed by council at the upcoming Dec. 16 meeting, the interim bylaw would be extended for an additional six months past its original expiry date in January 2020.

The motion carried without much debate. Coun. JD Pachereva asked if the length of the extension would give the town enough time for its cannabis bylaw regime to be ready.

“Will six months give us enough leeway?” asked Pacherava, adding that the Town would only have one more opportunity to extend the bylaw after the six months are up.

Associate director of planning and development Matt Bruder said that the Town had to seek a balance between enforcement and push back.

He warned that the interim bylaw becomes open to court appeal after extensions.

“We don’t want to go too far,” said Bruder.

The ongoing struggle to control cannabis production in Lincoln and the rest of West Niagara made its way to the House of Commons as well. Niagara West MP Dean Allison spoke about the “common challenges” affecting his Riding in the House on Monday.

“First, the odour and light pollution produced by cannabis greenhouses and second, issues presented by cannabis co-ops,” said Allison.

“I heard my constituents loud and clear prior to and during the campaign. They asked me to take further action on these two issues, and I will continue to do exactly that.”