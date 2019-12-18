FORT appreciates support

Dear Editor,

Thanks so much to Grimsby DIA for arranging the horse and buggy ride on Friday, Dec. 6!

Our co-op Brianna was helping run it and she said everyone had an amazing time and she heard nothing but positive comments the whole evening.

I’ve just finished counting all the donations and, in total, $378.65 was raised for the FORT!

We’re so grateful for the support of the Grimsby Downtown Improvement Area Board, especially during this time of year as we’re running our annual Christmas Campaign, our largest fundraiser of the year.

The funds raised this month are critical to the FORT, especially this year after having funding cut and being forced to close our Caistor location.

I also wanted to make sure you got an invite to the grand reveal of our renovated building in Smithville! Everyone is invited and we want as many people as possible to attend! The big reveal is set for Thursday, Dec. 19, at 8:30 a.m.

The time might change, and if it does we’ll let everyone know.

David Vandersteen

FORT Resource Developer