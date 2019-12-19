Region passes 5.92% budget increase

Niagara Regional Council approved a 5.92 budget increase for 2020 last week.

Regional officials said the new budget balances the need to maintain core services, deliver critical infrastructure and protect the community.

Challenged with costs downloaded from the province, required capital investments, as well as facing a need to support growth in population and employment, the budget plan is sustainable, transparent and service-focused.

Three components make up Niagara Region’s budget: the levy operating budget, the rate operating budgets and the capital budget.

The 2020 Niagara Region levy operating budget contains an overall property tax increase of 5.92 per cent to the taxpayer.

For the average property assessed at $277,044, the Regional portion of the tax bill will increase by $86, totalling $1,602 in 2020.

This budget increase allows the regional municipality to make strategic investments that support economic and residential growth and ensures Niagara’s most vulnerable citizens are cared for.

The 2020 budget includes a separate 1.54 per cent levy for the redevelopment of two long-term care facilities. Regional council also approved a combined rate operating budget increase of 5.15 per cent for water and wastewater services.