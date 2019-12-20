Baffin, Family Worship donate 1000 pairs of boots

By Joanne McDonald

For NewsNow

There were smiles mixed with tears as Community Care of West Niagara received a donation of 1,000 pairs of brand new boots from Baffin Ltd. and The Family

Worship Centre in Beamsville.

“We are overwhelmed. I can’t even fathom this generosity,” said Lynda O’Donnell, CCWN fundraising coordinator.

It’s the time of year O’Donnell would expect people want gifts and presents, “but they are asking for boots,” she said, speaking to the needs in the community.

“They love to give to community,” Pastor James Samdass said of his congregation.

O’Donnell said the boots will be keeping feet warm not just in West Niagara. “These boots will make their way right across the region to other registered charitable organizations.”