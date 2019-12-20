NewsNow E-Edition December 12 2019

Baffin, Family Worship donate 1000 pairs of boots

  • Posted: December 20th 2019
  • Category: News
CCWN, Family Worship and Baffin representatives with the 1000 boot donation.
CCWN was overwhelmed by the donation of 1,000 pairs of new boots from Baffin Ltd., Stoney Creek and The Family Worship Centre in Beamsville. (L-R) Tracey Allen from Baffin; Lynda O’Donnell, fundraising coordinator; Family Worship Centre Pastor James Samdass; and congregation member Kim Wardell.  McDonald – Photo

By Joanne McDonald
For NewsNow

There were smiles mixed with tears as Community Care of West Niagara received a donation of 1,000 pairs of brand new boots from Baffin Ltd. and The Family
Worship Centre in Beamsville.

“We are overwhelmed. I can’t even fathom this generosity,” said Lynda O’Donnell, CCWN fundraising coordinator.

It’s the time of year O’Donnell would expect people want gifts and presents, “but they are asking for boots,” she said, speaking to the needs in the community.

“They love to give to community,” Pastor James Samdass said of his congregation.

O’Donnell said the boots will be keeping feet warm not just in West Niagara. “These boots will make their way right across the region to other registered charitable organizations.”

