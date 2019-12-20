NPCA hires new CAO, Sharma

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority has filled its chief administrative officers vacancy with the hiring of Chandra Sharma.

Sharma will also act as secretary-treasurer. She will start Jan. 1, 2020.

“Our new CAO brings to the role more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience in strategy, governance, operations, and program development,” said NPCA Board Chair, Dave Bylsma.

“We are excited to have her join the amazing team we already have in place and continuing to move the NPCA forward.”

Sharma began her career at Toronto and Region Conservation Authority as a stewardship coordinator and quickly moved through progressively more senior roles as project manager of the Humber River Watershed, watershed specialist and senior manager of climate programs.

Most recently, she has held the roles of director, watershed strategies and director, community engagement and outreach, where she provided strategy and policy leadership, developed an employee recognition program, developed and operationalized TRCA’s first engagement strategy and led the government and community relations activities.