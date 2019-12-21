NewsNow E-Edition December 12 2019

GSS Eagles earn Tier 2 AA football title

GSS Eagles footbll team celebrating at Teddy's.
Members of the Grimsby Secondary School Eagles Tier 2 championship football team gathered at Teddy’s Sports Bar for a post-game celebration. Team members on hand were: head coach Zack Silverthorne, offensive coordinator Dave Thiessen, assistant coach Chris Hvosda, special teams Greg Aloian, manager Nolan Wall; players – Connor Craftchick, Josiah Cutruzzola, Josh Seabrook, Pablo Villanueva, Brady Beijas, Reece Baltus, Ryan Neudorf, Spencer Gillies, Nathan Duncan, Ryan Collett, Dylan Dixon, Evan Vanderheiden, Brayden Doucette, Conner Nokes, Liam Bogucki, Gavin McIntyre, Ty Mitchell, Kylie Douglas, Griffin Rohner, Josh Keizer, Jordan Hvosda, Adam Cameron, Even Reece, Treyten Lapcevich, Josh Van Maanen, Chris Long, Jax Hudson, Daniel Myers, Solomon Barning, Simon O’Brien, Mike Farmer, Ethan Zulauf.

By Mike Williscraft
A little wind and snow? No problem.

Undefeated opponent? No problem.

Grimsby Secondary School Eagles used touchdowns by Griffin Rohner, Ryan Neudorf and Ty Mitchell as well a Conner Nokes interception and Liam Bogucki fumble recovery enroute to the Tier 2 AA football championship Nov. 7.

“This is our second championship in the last three years since bringing back the program after a seven-year hiatus,” said coach Zack Silverthorne, adding that the team is comprised of GSS students as well as former South Lincoln and current Beamsville Secondary students.

GSS took on the undefeated Welland Centennial Cougars on Welland’s home turf. Earlier in the year, the Cougars pounded GSS 41-7.

The Eagles earned their spot in the finals with a hard fought Semi-Final against Governor Simcoe, on their home turf, the week before in the pouring rain, having won by a single point in overtime, 15-14.

To the victor goes the spoils, in this case…wings.

“Teddy’s Sports Bar in Grimsby hosted our championship wing night for the second time,” noted Silverthorne.

“We are grateful that a local establishment has hosted us twice now and are planning on making it a ritual.”

