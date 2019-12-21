GSS Eagles earn Tier 2 AA football title

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

A little wind and snow? No problem.

Undefeated opponent? No problem.

Grimsby Secondary School Eagles used touchdowns by Griffin Rohner, Ryan Neudorf and Ty Mitchell as well a Conner Nokes interception and Liam Bogucki fumble recovery enroute to the Tier 2 AA football championship Nov. 7.

“This is our second championship in the last three years since bringing back the program after a seven-year hiatus,” said coach Zack Silverthorne, adding that the team is comprised of GSS students as well as former South Lincoln and current Beamsville Secondary students.

GSS took on the undefeated Welland Centennial Cougars on Welland’s home turf. Earlier in the year, the Cougars pounded GSS 41-7.

The Eagles earned their spot in the finals with a hard fought Semi-Final against Governor Simcoe, on their home turf, the week before in the pouring rain, having won by a single point in overtime, 15-14.

To the victor goes the spoils, in this case…wings.

“Teddy’s Sports Bar in Grimsby hosted our championship wing night for the second time,” noted Silverthorne.

“We are grateful that a local establishment has hosted us twice now and are planning on making it a ritual.”