Nancy’s Fibre Art Shop gives back

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Gillian’s Place in Beamsville will be able to operate a little cozier thanks to a donation from Nancy’s Fibre Art Shop in Beamsville. The knitting craft shop donated $685 along with free knitwear to the women’s shelter on Tuesday Dec. 10.

Nancy Nigh, owner of Nancy’s Fibre said she’s always happy to “give back to the community.”

Nigh added that she was especially happy to have the opportunity to support Gillian’s Place. She and her daughter Emily once needed shelter to escape from an abusive situation, and Gillian’s Place was there for them.

“In my past I’ve been in their shoes,” said Nigh.

“They helped me when I was at my lowest and now I’m in a position where I can give back.”

“Luckily, I have a great group of women who help me out with that,” she added.

Every Friday, the store is open to knitters, crocheters and other stitchers from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and 6:30-10 p.m., each for a fee of $2. All of the proceeds from these events go to support Gillian’s Place.