Christina’s lights leave legacy

For 27 years, 85 Deborah Drive in Grimsby has been a must-see for those who love to drive around to see homes bedazzled in Christmas lights and decorations.

The home of Uby and Cindy Paul has been done up annually as a tribute to the couple’s daughter, who died suddenly at age 14 in 1993.

“Christina would ask us to drive around looking for Christmas lights after midnight mass every year,” said Cindy, describing her daughter’s love of lights.

This year, though, marks the last year, as the Paul’s will be moving in 2020. Dec. 31 will be the last night their home will be lit.

“After that, we are giving everything away – except one special ornament we’re keeping – with proceeds split between Grimsby Benevolent Fund and the MS Society,” said Uby, adding people can call them at 289-439-5920 or drop by with a note letting them know which ornament is wanted and how much the donation will be.

“We have also talked to a neighbour who will keep one of the lights on the street, so Christina’s memory will be all over Niagara West,” said Cindy.