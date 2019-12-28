Grimsby musicians win CBC battle of the bands

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

These kids really know how to rock.

Two bands made up of students from Grimsby’s Strive Studios placed in the top three for different categories of the national CBC Music School competition. The CBC published its list of winners on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The band ‘For Broken Hearts’, won first place in the ‘community class’ category for their cover of Shawn Mendes’ ‘In My Blood’.

Not to be shown up, ‘6 Problems’ landed third place in ‘junior vocals’ for their cover of ‘Shine’, the Canadian 2020 paralympic team’s official anthem.

“The last week’s honestly been surreal,” said Brent Wirth who taught both bands at Strive. “I can sincerely say that these bands are really stand out groups.”