Peach Kings play at West Lincoln Arena Friday

The Grimsby Jr. C Peach Kings will face off against the Niagara Falls River Hawks this Friday at the West Lincoln Arena in Smithville at 7:30 p.m.

Peach Kings co-owner Simon Duong said the team hopes to win fans in West Lincoln.

“Last year we decided to do a couple of games outside of Grimsby to reach out to West Niagara,” said Duong.

“We played a pre-season game at the West Lincoln Arena this year.”

“We’re hoping we’ll get a nice crowd from around Smithville.”

The Peach Kings will also be honouring former owner Lyle Killins at Friday’s game.

Killins, a Smithville resident himself, owned the team in the 1990s and left a lasting impression on the team, said Duong.

“He helped really turn things around and started things we’re still continuing today,” he explained.

Killins will drop the puck at game start along with his four grandchildren.

During the first intermission, the West Lincoln Wrath IP team will take to the ice for a quick practice.

Kids wearing apparel from the Peach Kings, West Lincoln Wrath, West Niagara Flying Aces or Lincoln Blades can attend this game for free (with a limit of two kids per adult).