12th annual Grimsby Polar Bear Dip rings in new decade

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Grimsby residents bought the annual tradition of willingingly entering Lake Ontario’s chilly

January waters into 2020 with the 12th annual Polar Bear Dip.

As always, participants raised money through the event in support of McNally House. In total, this year’s dip raised $3,900 for the hospice.

“It was a blast,” said organizer Dave Munford. “Thanks again to my DOH, director of helping, and son-in-law, Sean McPhail.”

As a follow-up to his ‘retirement’ announcement, Munford indicated that he has found a successor in running the event.

“I’m happy to say Dr. Allison Zaruk has volunteered to take over the dip,” he said.