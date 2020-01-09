NewsNow E-Edition January 9 2020

12th annual Grimsby Polar Bear Dip rings in new decade

Two girls hurriedly run out of Lake Ontario while laughing,
Emily Fitzpatrick (left) and Justina Kaleta rush back out of the lake as quickly as they went in. Marks – Photos

By Tristan Marks
NewsNow

Grimsby residents bought the annual tradition of willingingly entering Lake Ontario’s chilly
January waters into 2020 with the 12th annual Polar Bear Dip.

As always, participants raised money through the event in support of McNally House. In total, this year’s dip raised $3,900 for the hospice.

“It was a blast,” said organizer Dave Munford. “Thanks again to my DOH, director of helping, and son-in-law, Sean McPhail.”

As a follow-up to his ‘retirement’ announcement, Munford indicated that he has found a successor in running the event.

“I’m happy to say Dr. Allison Zaruk has volunteered to take over the dip,” he said.

Two men exit from the water.
Kevin Brain (left) and Ben Lepp ‘enjoy’ their walk as they exit the brisk waters of Lake Ontario.
Two men hold on to a cheque.
Event organizer Dave Munford (left) hands a gift certificate to top fundraiser Marc Stahl, who raised $845 for McNally House.
Two participants in animal onsie pajamas.
Brad and Lindsay Law pick up some event t-shirts after their dip, snug in their warm animal pajamas.

