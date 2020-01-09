Lincoln bylaw review set for Jan. 15

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Citizens of Lincoln will have a chance to preview their town’s updated zoning bylaw as well as voice questions, suggestions and concerns next week.

The municipality has scheduled a public information session (PIS) for 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 15 at the Fleming Centre.

This session will consist of a 20 minute presentation from town staff starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A session.

The zoning bylaw is the Town’s primary tool to regulate the use of all land in the Town, it divides land into various zone categories (i.e., residential, commercial, employment), and establishes what uses are permitted and where buildings can be located on a property.

Information displays will be set up throughout the entire session. Staff will be able to answer any questions both before and after the presentation and Q&A session.

The goal of these new bylaws is to bring zoning bylaw in Lincoln back “up to date with changes at the provincial level,” said Coun. Paul MacPherson, chair of Lincoln’s Planning and Economic Development Committee.

“Really, it comes down to the fact that our current bylaw is out of step with not only provincial policy but also our official plan,” said MacPherson.

The councillor stressed that this meeting goes beyond just ongoing cannabis issues the town faces.

“Cannabis certainly dominated discussion to date, and that’s only one part of it,” said MacPherson.

“This covers the total, comprehensive zoning bylaw for Lincoln.”

“This is a big item.”

He explained that the town has been working on updating its 1990s-era zoning bylaws “for some time now,” and that this PIS indicates that it is “getting pretty close to finishing it.”

“Part of the session will also be “here’s where we’re at”,” said MacPherson.

Members of the project team will also be available for one-on-one discussions for those who are interested.

For more information, contact Monika Cocchiara, Policy & Development supervisor at 905- 563-2799 ext. 270 or mcocchiara@lincoln.ca