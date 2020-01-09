Male shot following altercation in Grimsby

At approximately 12:10 a.m. this morning (Thursday Jan. 9), 8 District (Grimsby) uniform officers were called to the area of Dunrobin Lane and Winston Road following the reports of a male shot.

Investigation has revealed that a male was involved in an altercation and was subsequently shot.

A 36-year-old male was taken to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

At this time the investigation is ongoing by the 8 District detective office.