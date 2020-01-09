NewsNow E-Edition January 9 2020

Male shot following altercation in Grimsby

At approximately 12:10 a.m. this morning (Thursday Jan. 9), 8 District (Grimsby) uniform officers were called to the area of Dunrobin Lane and Winston Road following the reports of a male shot.

Investigation has revealed that a male was involved in an altercation and was subsequently shot.

A 36-year-old male was taken to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

At this time the investigation is ongoing by the 8 District detective office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111 dial option 4, ext 5400.

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details