Rick hangs ’em up but Vik’s Meats tradition will continue

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Long-time owner of Vik’s Meats, Rick Laciok has hung up his apron and put down his butcher knives for the last time – except to lend a hand here and there to his successor, son Craig.

Rick has officially retired as of Jan. 1, but faithful customers need not worry. Craig has taken over as the owner and operator of the family business.

“It’s been quite the journey,” said Rick.

Rick has captained the country meat store since he took over for his father, Vik, in 1995, although he “worked with dad since day one.”

“Over all the years, I can’t thank enough all the customers who have come since they were kids,” said Rick. “Now, 40 years later, they’re bringing in their own kids.”

He said that there was nothing more gratifying than customers who would return just to say how happy they were with their purchase.

Rick also said that he is grateful for his loyal staff over the past decades.

“I’ve been thankful for the staff who’ve worked here,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”

“I will miss it,” he said, with a pause. “But maybe I won’t miss the 12-hour days.”

With all his new free time, Rick said he’s planning on doing more of everything – from vacationing to picking up old hobbies to even taking part-time courses. However, he said there’s one thing on the top of his list.

“I plan on spending more time with the family, with the grandkids.”

As noted, Rick’s son Craig will be taking over as owner of Vik’s Meat. The business will now operate out of the Grimsby location on Main Street East near Bartlett Avenue. The West Lincoln location on Regional Rd. 12 will remain in use for storage rather than retail.