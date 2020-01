The Grimsby Kinettes Club is once again offering its annual baby sitting course. Students will attend lessons every Thursday from March 26 to April 30 at the Grimsby Fire Department on 167 Mountain St.

Cost is $25 per student, payable upon the first class. This course is open to all area student ages 11 and older.

For more information contact Tracy Spalding at tj.normie@gmail.com or calling 905-945-9540