Lincoln readies for Lincoln Avenue improvements

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

The Town of Lincoln is set to upgrade the street and sidewalks of Lincoln Avenue from King to Elm streets this year.

Town staff held a public information session (PIS) that showcased plans for the street’s reconstruction at the Fleming Centre on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The reconstruction, which is slated to begin spring 2020, will see the rural road repaved, sidewalks added and the ditches replaced with storm drains. The town will also install new streetlights as well as replace parts of the existing watermain and sanitary systems.

This upgrade was triggered by a new subdivision development that will be built off of the avenue said Lincoln manager of technical services, Walter Neubauer.

“This urbanization project is to support the new stress that will come in from the development,” said Neubauer, who added that the reconstruction will not “dramatically changes things” for current residents.

Lincoln Ave. resident Craig Luey said he supports the project, but has worries about potential delays.

“Basically this is a project that needs to be done, but I’m concerned about how long it will take, especially with a sub-division going in there,” Luey explained.