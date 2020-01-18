McNally House fundraising dance Feb. 15

McNally House is inviting the community for a fun night of dancing at the Mountain Ridge Community Centre in Grimsby on Saturday Feb. 15 from 7 p.m.- midnight.

This night out is to help raise the much needed funds to support the operation of the hospice.

This event has proven to be a fun night for the community and this year is the 9th annual. It will be filled with dancing to the sounds of Sandy Vine and the Midnights, silent auctions, games and a late evening buffet. The evening is sure to be full of fun and dancing.

Tickets are $35 each. Please call 905-309-4013 to order tickets or visit the hospice.

Anyone who would like to donate a prize to the silent auction, please contact Jodi at 905-309-4013 ext. 28 or at jhealey@mcnallyhousehospice.com.