NewsNow E-Edition January 16 2020

Museum exhibit celebrates 50 years of Lincoln

  • Posted: January 18th 2020
  • Category: Events, News
An older man wears headphones while reading text for a museum exhibit that the headphones are attached to.
Lincoln resident John Burton listens to an interview compilation in the ‘Tale of a Town’ exhibit at the Lincoln Museum. Marks – Photo

The Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre held a special event to open three new exhibits on Thursday Jan. 9.

The Tale of a Town exhibit celebrates Lincoln’s 50th anniversary. This exhibit takes the interviews recorded in the orange story trailer at last year’s pioneer day and cuts them into various narratives organized by theme, which include Farm & Town Life, The Amalgamation, and Festivals.

The other two exhibits were The Wounded, a photo gallery on borrow from the Canadian War Museum that examines veterans of the Afghanistan War, and The Quiltmaker, a retrospective of the works of folk-artist, Donna Bothen.

