Baha’i Faith talk series Wednesdays at the Livingston Activity Centre

The Livingston Activity Centre will play host to ‘Meaningful Conversations’, a talk series discussing spiritual concepts of the Baha’i Faith every Wednesday from 7:30-9 p.m. for the next two weeks.

Each weekly conversation examines one central question related to today’s world through the lens of the Baha’i religion.

The topic of next week’s talk on Jan. 22 will be “How can we ensure a better future for our children?”

A week later on Jan. 29, the topic will be “How do we see ourselves in a world that is increasingly divided?”