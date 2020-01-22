Say “be mine” with a singing Valentine

Send love this Valentine’s Day with a Singing Valentine.

Upon request, four sharp-dressed gentlemen will show up to a loved-one’s door to perform two sweet love songs followed by the presentation of a Valentine rose.

That is two love songs and a rose delivered by a men’s quartet from the internationally acclaimed barbershop chorus, Hamilton Harbourtown Sound.

A quartet can be scheduled at times between 10 a.m. and 8p.m. on Thursday Feb. 13, Friday Feb. 14 or Saturday Feb. 15 for a price fo $60.

“We are also planning to sing complimentary Valentines at several local seniors’ residences and nursing homes such as Maple Crest, Deer Park, Albright Manor, Lincoln Park and others, hoping to brighten the day for folks living there,” said Hamilton Harbourtown Sound singer, Bruce Herdman.

To arrange a singing Valentine please call Bruce at 905-978-3495.