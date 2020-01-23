Grimsby circles wagons about Livingston Ext.

Sounding the alarm for a public meeting is common among residents, but Grimsby Council is doing just that regarding this coming Monday’s Public Information Centre for the Livingston Extension.

When notice of the meeting came out in early January, councillors were disappointed at the verbage.

“A resolution was already put forward in June, stating that Council does not support the Livingston Avenue extension – “…the duly elected 2019-2022 term of Council for the Town of Grimsby does not support an extension of Livingston Avenue, through Greenbelt land…,” noted clerk Sarah Kim in response to a councillor’s question.

“The Region should stop the (extension) process to proceed,” said Reg. Coun. Wayne Fertich.

The meeting is set for the Casablanca Inn on Jan. 27 from 6:15 p.m.