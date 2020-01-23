Region funds new water storage system

Niagara Region has awarded a tender for a $17.7 million water storage facility expansion at Grimsby’s Water Treatment Plant.

Lincoln Reg. Coun. Rob Foster shared this news while presenting to Lincoln Town Council on Monday, Jan. 20.

The proposed new water storage plant will have a total capacity of 15 mega-Litres (15 million litres) which will help the system meet projected 2041 demands.

Construction is to start this month run to September 2020.

Foster said that this new facility is an important response to the growth West Niagara has seen recently.

“There is growth going on in West Lincoln, Grimsby and Lincoln,” said Foster after the meeting. “Services must be prepared and ready for this.”

Foster added that he is happy to see the regional government invest in West Niagara.

“It reaffirms the Region’s commitment to growth plans for Niagara West and, unlike the deferring we have seen in the past with these important projects, it shows the Region is making the investments for the long-term needs of our communities,” said Foster.