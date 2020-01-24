Special guest a pleasure for Grimsby Library

The Grimsby Public Library began the 16th year of its author series with a special event on Friday Jan. 17. The library had special guest Cynthia Loyst, best known for her work as one of the hosts on CTV’s The Social, to speak about her new book, Find your Pleasure.

Loyst explained that her book endeavours to “reposition how we use the word ‘pleasure’.”

“Pleasure has often been positioned as happiness’ self-indulgent cousin,” she said. “But it doesn’t have to be the case.”

Her book explores how to find pleasure in everyday life, from incorporating a pseudo-zen ‘beginner’s mindset’ to enjoyment, to even picking the right spoon to make a meal more pleasurable.

This event was the first author talk event in the library’s 2020 spring season. Tickets are sold out already for their spring talk series, but tickets will open up in August for the fall series. Those interested should move quickly as tickets sell out fast, said library chair Gordana Mosher.