Grimsby’s Dave Drew to represent Canada at amateur driving event

A horse with a riding harness gallops from the left to the right.
Modern Legend, owned and trained by Dave Drew, powers to his upset victory in the 2014 Canadian Pacing Derby at Mohawk Raceway. Photo – Clive Cohen

By Mike Williscraft
After a lifelong connection with harness racing, Grimsby’s Dave Drew is going to get to do something next month he has never done before – drive in a race a Pompano Park, FL.

Drew will represent Canada at the 2020 World Cup Amateur Driving Championship on Feb. 24-25 there.

In his career, Drew has driven at 60 tracks in North America, but Pompano is not one of them.

A man wearing glasses and a white riding jacket with a red maple leaf on it smiles at the camera.
Dave Drew

“I am really honoured to be chosen and wear the Canadian racing colours. It will be a thrill,” said Drew, noting he will use the same colours used by James McDonald when he won the 2017 World Driving Championship.

“Drivers come from all over the world, so part of the event is a reception where we’ll get a chance to meet and talk. Going to Gulf Stream Park is also part of the itinerary.”
As a trainer, by far, Drew’s biggest win came with a stunning upset by his millionaire pacer, Modern Legend, who powered home to be thrash an excellent field of horses in the 2014 Canadian Pacing Derby.

As a driver, his shining moment came at The Meadowlands when he won the 2007 Delvin Miller Silver Cup, part of the C. K. G. Billings Driving Series.

“I was very pleased with that,” said Drew.

As for the event ahead, Drew is ready.

“I’m looking forward to it. Post position and trainers having the horses ready is a big part of it. I applaud all the owners and trainers for making this happen,” he said.

