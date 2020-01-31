No injuries at Willow Lane fire

A Grimsby resident was able to escape from a townhouse fire on Saturday, Jan. 24, thanks to an early warning from a smoke alarm, said Grimsby’s acting fire chief Bill Thompson.

The town’s firefighters responded to a fire on Willow Lane at approximately 11:20 a.m.

According to Thompson the fire originated with a laundry dryer in the building’s third storey.

“Early warning from a working smoke alarm saved the life of a resident and prevented significant structural damage to the townhouse complex,” said Thompson.

“Fire crews performed an offensive attack and contained the fire to room of origin.”

He added that it took the firefighters approximately six minutes after arrival to the scene to get the fire under control.

The fire was estimated to have caused $20,000 worth of damage.