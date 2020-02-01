Juvenile Aces earn Silver Stick championship

The West Niagara H. Epp Construction Juvenile Flying Aces caught lightning in a bottle and skated home with the B Championship from the 47th annual International Silver Stick.

The Flying Aces slipped past the Newcastle Stars 3-2 in the final avenging a one-goal loss in the preliminary round. It’s the first international championship since the 2009-10 season and first for the new West Niagara Hockey Association.

In the Championship game, the Flying Aces fell behind 1-0 but roared back potting three straight for the lead. Thomas Davis with his third of the tournament drew the Flying Aces even in the first. Max Mosquite put the Flying Aces up in the second from Curtis Guerreiro and Dylan DiFabio and Curtis Guerreiro with his sixth goal of the tournament put the Flying Aces up by two in the third.

A late power play goal made for a nervous final minute, but goalie Sabastian Peto stood strong and got his revenge for the earlier defeat and shut the door on the Stars shooters.

The Flying Aces were presented with the coveted Silver Stick which will bear the team name along with an arena banner, Championship trophy and Championship toques and pins. Assistant Captain Dylan DiFabio was presented with the 2020 “B” Kyle Brandon Sportsmanship Award. The victory also earns the team immortality with a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame as a plaque is placed in the hall annually with the names of all champions.