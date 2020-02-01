Letter: Christina’s lights will shine on

Dear editor,

Words are not enough to express our thanks and gratitude to our Maplewood estate neighbours, friends, family, Christina’s friends, complete strangers and our community for supporting us in raising funds for two charities (GBF & MS Society) close to our late daughter’s heart. You went above and beyond.

We are so humbled and grateful and touched by all of your generous donations. Our hearts are still smiling knowing Christina would be so honoured.

Donations totalled $3,560 and we are matching dollar-for-dollar with a grand total amount of $7,120 to be split between GBF and MS in Christina’s memory.

The lights may have dimmed at 85 Deborah Dr., but some will continue to light the sky at seven homes on Deborah Dr. and four homes on Juliana Rd. along with homes in Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Beamsville, Vineland, Kitchener and Iroquois Falls. So many of you have stated that you will continue to honour her memory and tradition by turning them on Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m. All we can say is WOW! (Except, of course, a thousand and one thanks).

Thank you for all the cards and notes and so many personal conversations with us on what the lights have, over the past 26 years, come to mean for your families.

A young lady that has made it the last consecutive years on the night the light turned on said Christina is the brightest star in the sky, and we agree with her.

Thank you goes out to all the media and social media for putting Christina’s name on people’s lips again. She will never be forgotten. We will treasure these memories along with the civic recognition award from the Town of Grimsby.

We would like to say a big THANK YOU for helping us make this emotional rollercoaster easier to bear and wishing us well in our new home. Looking forward to seeing Christina’s lights shared by so many in the Niagara Region.

Christina’s parents, Uby & Cindy Paul